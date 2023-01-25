Thieves target Ram pickup trucks: YRP
Police are investigating multiple vehicle thefts over two days in Georgina, where specific pickup trucks were targeted.
York Regional Police say between Sunday and Monday, four vehicle thefts were reported from residential driveways, three of which were Ram pickup trucks.
Police say three of the four vehicles have since been recovered.
They offered tips for vehicle owners to prevent theft, including contacting police immediately about any suspicious activity, parking in a locked garage, hiding key fobs away from windows, purchasing home surveillance, and inspecting vehicles regularly for suspicious potential tracking devices.
In December, a joint investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring involving York Regional Police, called Project Touchdown, resulted in the arrest of more than 50 people and 215 vehicle recoveries.
In many cases, police have said stolen vehicles were shipped overseas.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6651, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
