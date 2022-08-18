Thieves targeting Honda CR-Vs in Ottawa this summer

Ottawa police are urging drivers to get a port lock for their vehicle or park it in a secured garage after dozens of vehicle thefts so far this summer.

In particular, more than 70 Honda CR-Vs alone have been stolen in the past six weeks in Ottawa.

"Vehicles are most often stolen during overnight hours, and this is happening across the city," police said on Twitter.

Nearly 500 vehicles had been reported stolen across the city of Ottawa so far this year, as of Aug. 9. Police said there has been a spike in thefts of vehicles, targeting newer model Dodge Durangos, Jeep Cherokees, Honda Pilots and Honda CR-Vs.

"Not one car was stolen from a secured garage," police said on Twitter.

"Thieves drive around neighbourhoods filming cars in driveways that are of interest to them, and they come back later at night. If your car is not visible, it is not a target of theft."

Other tips to protect your vehicle include getting a Port Lock or an Electronic Vehicle Immobilizer.

"A Port lock attaches to a vehicle's diagnostic port connector to safeguard your data and is secured with a key," police said. "If the port lock is forcibly removed from the diagnostic port, it will damage the port and make it impossible to secure a Bluetooth device to re-program a new key."

As of Aug. 9, these were the stolen vehicles stolen in Ottawa this year.

Honda CR-Vs – 149

Lexus / Toyota - 145

Jeep Cherokee / Dodge Durango - 137

Ford pickup / Lincoln - 44

Acura RDX - 18

Prevention tips:

•Get a Port lock.

•Get an Electronic Vehicle Immobilizer.

•Park your vehicle in a garage.