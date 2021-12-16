Thieves who stole nearly $200K worth of jewelry suspected of 2nd southside robbery

Police believe a pair of thieves who stole nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry from a south Edmonton store in November struck again this month in Mill Woods.

Two males entered a Mill Woods Town Centre jewelry store on Dec. 6 shortly after 5:30 p.m. and attempted to steal several trays of necklaces.

According to investigators, one jumped over the counter to grab the product but dropped most of it after a "struggle" with an employee.

As the pair fled, his partner pepper sprayed one worker. Police did not say how much jewelry they stole.

They left the shopping centre in a stolen silver 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 with license plate CXY 994, abandoning it near 54 Street and 18 Avenue to jump into another vehicle, police said.

Investigators believe the thieves are the same people who robbed a store in Southgate Centre on Nov. 9. On that day, a pair of robbers entered the store, threatened employees with a handgun, and took off with an unknown amount of gold necklaces.

The value of the theft was placed around $100,000 at the time; police now say it was $178,000.

"Police continue to investigate both robberies, and are releasing more photos of the suspects in hopes that someone may recognize them," a statement from Edmonton Police Service on Thursday read. "Police are also looking for any information on the vehicles the suspects drove after abandoning the stolen vehicles used in the robberies."

One suspect was described as a white or Indigenous male who wore glasses, white Puma shoes, black Adidas track pants, and an Air Jordan ball cap.

The other wore all black and a black cap with white brim.

In the November robbery, the thieves fled in a stolen red 2013 Honda Civic being driven by a third unidentified suspect. Police have not released a description of that person. Again, the vehicle used to flee the targeted store was abandoned – that time near 58 Avenue and 141 Street – and the trio is believed to have driven away in another vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to all EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.