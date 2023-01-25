Thieves with 'sophisticated technology' targeting Land Rovers, Edmonton police warn
Six new Land Rovers have been stolen in recent days with "sophisticated" technology that beats the vehicle's anti-theft systems, Edmonton police say.
Ed de Guzman says he realized he was one of the victims on Sunday when he went to start 2019 Land Rover Discovery around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was not in his driveway in Ellerslie where he had parked it overnight.
"I was shocked. I was surprised. I thought initially I was dreaming," he told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.
"The police was not surprised. They told us we're the second person to report the same incident that morning."
The loss has been a big hit for the family, who liked the Discovery as a winter vehicle.
"Our vehicle is our baby," de Guzman said.
Investigators are advising owners of the 2017-2021 Discovery, Range Rover and Sport models to take extra precautions.
They did not describe the technology thieves are using.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
EPS suggested owners:
- Park in a secure space, such as a garage, or a well-lit and busy area;
- Remove all valuables from their vehicle; and
- Use a steering wheel lock or after-market GPS device.
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collisionAs southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
MKO recommended as United Nations consultantAn Indigenous organization in Manitoba is being recommended to become consultants by a United Nations committee.
-
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health team initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.
-
Three men arrested in connection with Saint John murder: policeThree men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin Breau in Saint John.
-
Mental health check-in: crisis calls increase as suicide rates trend downwardWhile groups that support Albertans in crisis say there is a rise in complex contacts from those needing help, the actual rate of death by suicide has been decreasing through the pandemic.
-
Nanaimo woman to stand trial for 2020 murder of boyfriend, interference with dead bodyA young woman from Nanaimo, B.C., who is accused of murdering her partner three years ago has been ordered to stand trial.
-
Just a bit of exercise can improve mental health, scientists, psychologists sayThe World Health Organization recommends that adults between 18 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, plus muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
-
Man pays $10K for fake Rolex, Burnaby RCMP investigating fraudAfter a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.
-
Calgary restaurants prepare poutine creations ahead of 2-week-long festivalRestaurants across Calgary are preparing to serve unique and mouth-watering poutines for the 11th annual La Poutine Week.