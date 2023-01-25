Thieves with 'sophisticated technology' targeting Land Rovers, Edmonton police warn

Six new Land Rovers have been stolen in recent days with "sophisticated" technology that beats the vehicle's anti-theft systems, Edmonton police say.

Ed de Guzman says he realized he was one of the victims on Sunday when he went to start 2019 Land Rover Discovery around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was not in his driveway in Ellerslie where he had parked it overnight.

"I was shocked. I was surprised. I thought initially I was dreaming," he told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

"The police was not surprised. They told us we're the second person to report the same incident that morning."

The loss has been a big hit for the family, who liked the Discovery as a winter vehicle.

"Our vehicle is our baby," de Guzman said.

Investigators are advising owners of the 2017-2021 Discovery, Range Rover and Sport models to take extra precautions.

They did not describe the technology thieves are using.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

EPS suggested owners: