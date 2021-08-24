'Things are going to look different': Back-to-school plans underway for parents, educators

With the start of the school year just two weeks away, families and educators in Waterloo Region are preparing to return to the classroom.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it's shaping up to be a school year full of changes.

The Waterloo Region District School Board is planning for the return of sports and extracurricular activities in September.

While masks are mandatory in the classroom, they aren't required during recess.

"Students can be outside unmasked if they are able to stay within their cohort and at least two metres away from students in another class cohort," said Bill Lemon, WRDSB superintendent.

"The extracurricular of bands, similar to sports, we are going to need to consider additional safety measures that folks will need to follow for those activities to take place.

An exact list of activities, and their safety protocols, is still to be determined.

Another change will see the return of field trips.

"Might not be ready for the beginning of September but we hope to be able to get to a place where we can provide parents and staff with a level of comfort with those activities," Lemon said.

The board said it is still waiting on more details from the province and is also finalizing its COVID-19 outbreak and case management plan, adding discussions are underway with public health.

For parents in the region, this year's back-to-school planning is bringing mixed emotions.

"I'm excited. I'm all sorts of feelings. It's amazing for him to finally go out and make some friends," said Reem Itani, who is planning for her son's first day of school.

"We are getting him ready with some new bags. I'm still waiting for the list to come from the school with the things that we need to buy but we have been talking about masks and how things are going to look different."

"I'm definitely looking forward to them being in class," said Moses Moussa, a parent of three. "Interaction with other kids is more important than sometimes learning."

He said is hoping there are no more school closures in the fall.

"I pray that things will stay under control so kids will not need to face the same thing," Moussa said. "Usually when kids are in class, they learn more."