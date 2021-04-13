‘Things aren’t going our way’: P.E.I. premier says Atlantic bubble likely to be delayed

The premier of one Atlantic province indicated Tuesday that 'all signs are pointing to the fact that we will need to delay' the reopening of the Atlantic bubble.

During Tuesday's news update, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said that while an official decision has not been made, a recent rise in cases in the Atlantic provinces could mean the Atlantic bubble won't be able to reopen on the previously announced date of April 19.

"The situation is difficult and I would say that the Atlantic bubble opening on April 19 would be precarious right now," said King on Tuesday. "I did want to be upfront and open with Islanders as we have been from beginning in state that things aren't going our way."

King said he will be speaking to the other Atlantic premiers later on Tuesday, and expects a formal announcement after the four Atlantic premiers meet.

P.E.I.'s chief health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Tuesday that she has concerns about reopening the Atlantic bubble on Monday.

"The regional epidemiologists have been meeting, and I spoke with my Atlantic counterparts last evening, and we discussed the Atlantic bubble. Based on the evidence and concerning epidemiology, this morning I did advise a Premier that I am concerned at the prospect of reopening the Atlantic bubble next week," said Morrison during Tuesday's update.

The Atlantic bubble is set to reopen Monday, allowing travellers to flow between all four Atlantic provinces without quarantining.

“It’s tough to plant flags in shifting sand” said King. “The advice I’m getting from Dr. Morrison is that a pause for 14 to 21 days, somewhere in that sphere is required, but we continue to evaluate the situation in the region and across the country.”

The first iteration of the bubble was created on July 3, when there were a combined eight active cases in the four Atlantic provinces.

The bubble was suspended on November 26, due to a second wave of COVID-19 cases across the country. At that time, Atlantic Canada had 249 combined active cases.

NO NEW CASES

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are currently six active cases in the province.

P.E.I. last reported three new cases on Monday, all connected to travel outside the Atlantic region

To date, the province has had a total of 165 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, Prince Edward Island has administered 35,093 doses of vaccine to island residents, including 8,764 second doses. Morrison says 19.7 per cent of adults over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Most of the vaccine administered in P.E.I. is the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine.

“For most of April and May we expect to receive 4,680 doses of Pfizer vaccine per week, and have been advised that weekly shipments will increase in June," said Morrison during Tuesday's news update. "We receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine every two to three weeks, and the timing of these deliveries has been less predictable delays in manufacturing or shipping lead to delays in the product arriving by several days or a week."

As of this week, individuals aged 55 to 59 in Prince Edward Island are eligible to begin booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Beginning Thursday, frontline workers aged 40 to 59 who interact with the public, or who cannot work virtually can schedule appointments, along with those 18 to 39 with underlying medical conditions, as well as their household members.

"Frontline workers who cannot work virtually, and who are at increased risk include teachers, school staff, including bus drivers, early childhood educators, grocery store and retail staff, public transit drivers, and food and manufacturing and processing workers, to name a few," said Morrison.

Morrison also says that over 2,000 Islanders have made appointments at pharmacies to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is available for individuals over the age of 55.

"Each person that who is immunized benefits all of us," said Morrison on Tuesday. "In order to achieve herd protection, we want 80 per cent of the eligible population immunized with two doses of vaccine, and we will achieve herd protection one person at a time, one immunization at a time."

Morrison says the province's goal is still to administer all Islanders with two doses of vaccine, adding they remain on track to complete this by the fall.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

