'Things escalated quickly,' OPP K9, chopper track suspects who fled crash in Clearview Twp.

Police pulled out all the stops, utilizing the K9 unit, OPP helicopter, and several officers to track down suspects who ran from a collision in Clearview Township.

According to the OPP, the crash happened on County Road 9 west of Creemore late Wednesday morning.

As emergency responders arrived, police say three occupants took off into a wooded area.

While officers arrested two men, they say the third got away.

Police say the vehicle involved was stolen and had been used in an armed robbery Tuesday evening, which Huronia West OPP is investigating.

In a social media post, Clearview Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Roree Payment said that the situation was a "great reminder of the hidden dangers that await responders."

"Things quickly escalated, a stolen vehicle with persons involved in a violent crime involving firearms," Payment continued.

A great reminder of the hidden dangers that await responders. As crews came upon a single vehicle mvc, things quickly escalated, a stolen vehicle with persons involved in a violent crime involving firearms. Fortunately all were safe, thanks to OPP for being great partners

Police charged a Collingwood man with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order, breach of probation and failing to remain.

A Brampton man was also charged. He faces possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of cocaine.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court in December.

Police are continuing to investigate.