'Things need to change': New installation draws attention to child sexual abuse online

A new powerful visual installation has been created by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The Unwanted Film Festival was created to show the epidemic that Canada and the world are dealing with when it comes to child sexual exploitation online.

"We decided to use the 85 million (images) that were reported in 2021, compared to 69 million (images) in 2020, to kind of show the pace at which this issue is growing and draw some important attention to this area that essentially, really, things need to change. They need to change for children and we need tech companies to be doing more," said Signy Arnason, the associate executive director with the centre.

Arnason said the idea of making it a film festival was so that it could relate to people around the world and then draw people's attention to the significance of the problem online.

