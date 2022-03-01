Things to consider when renting part of your home

As the cost of living continues to climb, more and more Canadians are choosing to rent out part of their home to earn some extra cash.

Knox Hutchinson Insurance Broker Mike Forth has nearly 30 years of experience working with homeowners and insurance.

Over the last two years, he said he’s seen an uptick in households choosing to rent to tenants.

"A lot of people will look for that extra income," Forth said. "They want to rent out a room or two or even run a business from their home per se."

In 2016, a survey found a third of Canadian homeowners rented part of their homes out and experts believe that number has grown during the pandemic to help with financial hardship.

"Everybody is struggling more than we’ve ever before," said the former president of the Near North Landlords Association, Tricia Marshall.

Marshall said if you plan to have a tenant, an important thing to do is address the insurance issue.

"When you have a tenant, you can request the tenant to have insurance," she said. "There’s contents insurance for tenants and there’s liability insurance for tenants."

Forth recommends renters carry out home inspections before a tenant moves in and after they have left.

A recent study posted by BNN Bloomberg finds over 40 per cent of Canadians who are renting out their home do not tell their insurer.

Forth said this comes at quite the risk.

"You’re assuming a large liability by doing that, whereas if you just disclose it and the risk is underwritten properly, you’d be surprised to see how little the insurance increase actually is," he said.

The situation is actually to the point where a lot of insurance companies aren’t even charging extra for renting out of space because a lot of people are doing it, Forth said.