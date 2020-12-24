A provincewide shutdown begins at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 26. It will affect Ottawa for 28 days.

While there will be numerous closures, CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some things to do with the family during the shutdown.

Stay safe!

Lace up the skates

Outdoor community and refrigerated skating rinks in Ottawa will remain open for skating only, weather permitting.

The City says, however, that change huts will be closed.

No hockey or other team sports are permitted on the ice and skaters must maintain a two-metre distance from people outside their household.

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lansdowne Park Skating Court is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy the outdoors

The National Capital Commission invites you to get outdoors this winter.

"With over 450 km of trails for skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking, hills for tobogganing and fire pits to warm up by, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our 'Winter Capital,'" says the NCC.

Check out the NCC's Winter Capital interactive map to find suggested routes. Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/experience-your-winter-capital-ottawa-gatineau

A reminder that interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Residents are asked to remain on their respective sides of the Ottawa River as much as possible and to travel only for essential reasons.

City of Ottawa park amenities remain open for public use. Residents are reminded to follow public health guidelines and maintain physical distancing.

According to the provincial government, the following outdoor amenities are permitted to open during the shutdown:

Parks and recreational areas

Baseball diamonds

Batting cages

Soccer, football and sports fields

Tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

Golf courses and driving ranges

Frisbee golf locations

Cycling tracks and bike trails

Horse riding facilities

Shooting ranges, including those operated by rod and gun clubs

Ice rinks

Snowmobile, cross country, dogsledding, ice-skating and snow-shoe trails

Playgrounds

Portions of parks or recreational areas containing outdoor fitness equipment

Tobogganing hills and skating trails

Christmas Lights Across Canada

The 36th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. until Jan. 7.

Enjoy the pathway of lights that brighten Confederation Boulevard, Canada's ceremonial route that circles the heart of the capital. Follow the route and admire the illuminated sites including the National War Memorial, the Garden of Provinces and Territories and the view from the Alexandra Bridge.

Christmas Lights Across Canada and the pathway of lights can be experienced virtually on the Ministry of Heritage's website. https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/christmas-lights.html

Lights at Lansdowne

Lansdowne is dressed up for the holiday season.

Enjoy Lights at Lansdowne at the Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza and other elements at Lansdowne.

The Lights at Lansdowne is free and runs until Jan. 4.

https://www.ottawachristmasmarket.com/

Curl up with a good book

The Ottawa Public Library will be closing its branches to visitors starting Dec. 26, but you can still check out a good book.

All open OPL branches and the bookmobile will offer curbside returns and holds pickup, with the exception of kiosk services which will be closed during the shutdown. No appointments will be required to pick up holds and return items. Delivery for Homebound Services customers in their own homes will also continue during this period.

Hours of operation will remain unchanged over the shutdown. You can find your local branch at https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en