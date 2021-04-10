Things to do in Ottawa for spring break as city urges residents not to travel

While city officials are encouraging all Ottawa residents to stay close to home during the April Break at elementary and secondary schools, there are still things you can do with the family in the national capital region.

The delayed spring break for students and parents runs from April 12 to 16.

Ontario implemented a 28-day, stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, forcing the closure of all non-essential businesses across the province. The closures include all museums and other tourist attractions in Ottawa.

"The current recommendations under the stay-at-home order is we shouldn't be leaving our regions. It really, truly is a stay-at-home order, that is the order," said Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte when asked about Ottawa residents visiting cottages or going to Gatineau Park.

"There are options here in Ottawa; there are parks, there are venues that you can walk around the block, etc. So, no you shouldn't be crossing the bridge to go to Quebec. You shouldn't be leaving your neighbourhood just to go and trance around in other areas. This is serious."

Gatineau and the MRC-des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais will remain in a lockdown until April 18. The special emergency measures include the closure of all schools and non-essential businesses.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things you can and can't do during the stay-at-home order in Ottawa.

Gatherings

All events and social gatherings

Indoors: not allowed, except with members of your household (or one other household if you live alone)

Outside: A maximum of five people

You should only go out for necessities, such as:

Work, if you can’t do it remotely

School

Groceries

Pharmacy

Helping vulnerable people

Exercise and physical activity

Wear a mask in city parks

Ottawa Public Health "strongly recommends" people wear masks while visiting city parks.

"The COVID-19 variants-of-concern, which are prominent in the community, are much more contagious and transmissible – even outdoors," said the city. "Masks protect residents from the spread and will help turnaround the current surge of the virus."

Safe options for outdoor play and leisure

Ottawa Public Health offers "safe options" for outdoor play and leisure during the stay-at-home order:

Going to less crowded parks

Gardening and yardwork

Personal hobbies such as bird watching, stargazing, painting, nature journaling, and photography

Picnics, playing catch, kicking a soccer ball, throwing a football

Flying a kite

Sitting on a blanket, grass or lawn chair

Exercising and stretching on a yoga mat, but not in a class

Ottawa Public Health says outdoor activities are good for both physical and mental health and usually carry a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission than indoor activities.

Play structures and playground equipment

City of Ottawa play structures, swings, slides and other playground amenities are open.

The city reminds people the social gathering limits of no more than five people applies and children and parents are strongly encouraged to wear masks around the play structures.

City of Ottawa parks and sports fields

City of Ottawa parks and recreational areas are allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order.

The city says sports fields and ball diamonds remain closed until the current restrictions are eased to allow sports activities. The current provincial regulations do not allow team or group recreation, sports play, scrimmage or training.

Tennis courts

The city of Ottawa says nets on city-owned tennis courts will be installed starting in mid-April.

Until the nets are installed, courts can be used for informal non-team sports including singles tennis and pickelball.

Basketball courts

Ottawa's basketball courts are open, but the city says no scrimmage or team play is permitted during the stay-at-home order.

Playing catch

The city says you can take part in casual activities, like pop-flies or playing catch in parks while maintaining physical distancing. No team play or scrimmages are allowed.

Ottawa skate parks

Skate parks are open during the stay at home order. The city offers the following safety tips:

Wear a mask when waiting for your turn, watching fellow skaters and as much as possible when using the facility.

Maintain physical distancing between yourself and others outside of your immediate household.

Leave the park if it’s too crowded and come back at a less crowded time.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

The National Capital Commission invites you to enjoy spring in the Greenbelt and in Gatineau Park.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

Mayor Jim Watson is urging all Ottawa residents to remain on the Ontario side of the Ottawa River during the stay-at-home order.

"The city of Ottawa is 2,600 square kilometres. It's a large piece of geography. We have lots of city and NCC trails on this side, as well as parklands. So we really encourage people not to go over to a cottage or Gatineau Park," said Watson.

"Our best advice is please respect the borders and stay within your community."

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec recommend residents avoid non-essential interprovincial travel.

Outdoor recreational amenities open during the shutdown and stay-at-home order

Parks and recreational areas

Baseball diamonds

Tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

Frisbee golf locations

Cycling tracks and bike trails

Horse riding facilities

Shooting ranges, including those operated by rod and gun clubs

Playgrounds

Portions of parks or recreational areas containing outdoor fitness equipment

Golf courses and driving ranges (facilities and clubhouses must close)

Ottawa museums closed during the shutdown and stay-at-home order

Canadian War Museum

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Canada Science and Technology Museum

Canadian Museum of Nature

The Diefenbunker Museum

National Gallery of Canada

Ottawa Art Gallery

SPRING BREAK ACTIVITIES

Ingenium is offering online Spring Break Activities for families.

CANADIAN WAR MUSEUM

The Canadian War Museum invites you to enjoy the Museum at Home.

The museum offers resources online during these challenging times.

Visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/museum-at-home/