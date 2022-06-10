Things to do in Toronto this weekend
There are a number of festivals and celebrations taking place across Toronto this weekend, some of which are being hosted in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
The events will see a number of roadways and transit services closed over the weekend. To view corresponding closures, click here.
From food festivals to free outdoor live music, there's something for everyone.
If you’re without weekend plans, here are ten things to do in Toronto this weekend:
The Grilled Cheese Challenge
View this post on Instagram
What: Challengers will offer up their take on “the Best Grilled Cheese” and compete for the prize of “Best Grilled Cheese,” as well as the People’s Choice Awards
When: June 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Lakeshore Village – Islington and Lake Shore Boulevard West
Cost: Free
The Portugal Day Parade
View this post on Instagram
What: 31st annual Portugal Day Parade as part of Portugal Week
When: June 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: along Dundas St between Lansdowne Ave & Trinity Bellwoods Park
Cost: Free
The Word on the Street Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: A celebration of storytelling, ideas and imagination, including Canada’s largest free book and magazine festival
When: June 11 and 12, all day
Where: Queens Park circle
Cost: Free
The World Naked Bike Ride
View this post on Instagram
What: The Toronto Naked Bike Ride is a clothing-optional cycling protest meant to ”confront colonial violence targeting the bodies of racialized, disabled, queer, trans, working class, sex worker, homeless and poor people's bodies”
When: June 11 at 1 p.m.
Where: Begins at Allen Gardens
Cost: Free
Indigenous Fashion Arts Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Led by majority Indigenous women, IFAF connects audiences to artistic and cultural expression that celebrates and advances Indigenous artists and designers
When: June 11 and 12
Where: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West
Cost: The festival’s panels and marketplace are free. Workshops and runway access are ticketed events
Foodalicious Toronto
View this post on Instagram
What: The Greater Toronto Area’s biggest food truck festival with midway rides
When: June 11 and 12
Where: Downsview Park
Cost: General admission is $20. Children under the age of 12 are free
The ROM: Free main floor access
View this post on Instagram
What: Free access to the Royal Ontario Museum’s first floor. The first floor includes the First Peoples gallery, as well as the China and Korea galleries and two special exhibitions about the pandemic. A Greek sculpture of a maiden, the Kore 670, is also currently on display
When: Until Sept. 25
Where: 100 Queens Park
Cost: Free
The 519’s EarlyON Child and Family Centre for a celebration of Pride
View this post on Instagram
What: A family event to celebrate the 2SLBGTQ+ community, with musical performances and guest appearances by local community groups
When: June 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 519 Church Street
Cost: Free
Opening weekend of Luminato festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Luminato 2022 is returning with free concerts, guest speakers and a market in Yonge-Dundas Square this weekend
When: June 11 and 12, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Yonge and Dundas Square
Cost: Free
Mississauga Halal Food Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: A festival celebrating Halah foods, with foods booths, a marketplace, and a mango festival
When: June 11 from 12 p.m. till 11 p.m. and June 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Celebration Square, Mississauga
Cost: Free