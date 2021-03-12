Things have bounced back after a brisk cool off, with temperatures Friday morning hovering around the seasonal mark.

As afternoon approaches we’ll really start to see the mercury rising, as our high in Saskatoon is +2. From there the gradual melt kicks into high gear as we look towards an even warmer back half of the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny

High: 2

Evening: 1

Saturday –Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday –Sunny

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5