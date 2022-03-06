'Think about what you're doing': Dog injured from metal scraps thrown into Cambridge backyard

A dog owner is reminding people of the risks of littering after her nine-month-old husky-lab mix was cut by a piece of scrap metal found in her backyard in Cambridge.

Mandi Ramsay said her dog Maya had just come inside on Thursday when she noticed blood on her leg.

“When I got closer, I realized that she had a significant gash on her left side,” she said.

Ramsay rushed Maya to the emergency animal hospital, waited several hours, and paid over $1,100 in veterinarian bills. She said Maya is on the road to recovery, but needs to wear a cone and a sweater for extra protection while she heals

“She sustained a lot of soft muscle damage," said Ramsay. "She has stitches, about 10-12 stitches and a drain tube."

Ramsay is planning to install cameras to monitor what happens outside her yard. She has asked around the neighbourhood, but no one seems to know where the metal came from.

Ramsay has filed a police report. According to Waterloo regional police, the incident does not appear to have a criminal element.

Ramsay said she still wants something else to be done.

“I really would like to see them put some garbage receptacles along here, maybe that would help,” she said.

The backyard is situated right beside a busy street. According to Ramsay, she picks up garbage almost every day, and reminds her kids not to touch anything they find in the yard.

“Think about what you’re doing with something so senseless, like throwing a piece of garbage over a fence, can become really dangerous in the right circumstance,” she said.