'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicals

Researchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.

In a news release Wednesday, UBC said forever chemicals (also known as PFAS) are a "large group of substances that make certain products non-stick or stain-resistant" and these kinds of chemicals can lead to a wide range of health problems, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and hormonal disruption.

The new water treatment would zap those chemicals safely and efficiently, according to researchers.

"Think Brita filter but a thousand times better," said UBC chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Madjid Mohseni in the release.

Mohseni — who developed the technology — added that forever chemicals are found mostly in raingear, non-stick cookware, stain repellents and certain foams used to put out fires.

To remove them from drinking water, Mohseni and a group of other researchers created a unique adsorbing material that is capable of trapping the chemicals present in the water supply.

The chemicals are then destroyed using special electrochemical and photochemical techniques, he said.

"While there are treatments currently on the market, like activated carbon and ion-exchange systems which are widely used in homes and industry, they do not effectively capture all the different PFAS, or they require longer treatment time," said Mohseni.

"Our adsorbing media captures up to 99 per cent of PFAS particles and can also be regenerated and potentially reused. This means that when we scrub off the PFAS from these materials, we do not end up with more highly toxic solid waste that will be another major environmental challenge."

While PFAS are no longer manufactured in Canada, Mohseni said they are still incorporated in many consumer products and can then leach into the environment.

"When we apply stain-resistant or repellent sprays/materials, wash PFAS-treated raingear, or use certain foams to put out fires, the chemicals end up in our waterways," said Mohseni, adding that certain cosmetics and sunscreens containing PFAS can also allow the chemicals to find their way into the body.

According to researchers, most exposure is through food and consumer products but people can also be exposed to the chemicals through drinking water — especially if they live in areas with contaminated water sources.

"Our adsorbing media are particularly beneficial for people living in smaller communities who lack resources to implement the most advanced and expensive solutions that could capture PFAS," said Mohseni. "These can also be used in the form of decentralized and in-home water treatments."

Mohseni and his team are planning to pilot the new technology at a number of locations across B.C. starting this month.

"The results we obtain from these real-world field studies will allow us to further optimize the technology and have it ready as products that municipalities, industry and individuals can use to eliminate PFAS in their water," said Mohseni.