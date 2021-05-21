Think you have what it takes in a backcountry emergency? Test your skills

A B.C. search-and-rescue team has released a new interactive video to test backcountry preparedness.

The video prompts a person taking the test to make several decisions and at the end, lets them know whether they've survived the hypothetical outing.

“These are really basic common mistakes that people make,” said Mike Danks, team leader of North Shore Rescue. “All of these decisions are based on experiences that we have encountered.”

The video starts with a text from a friend inviting the viewer on a hike, and then they begin to make decisions.

“'Do you leave a note or do you send a text somebody?' The next one is, 'What pack do you take?'" Danks said of some of the choices a viewer can make.

When they've decided, the video then shows the viewer, “these are going to be the potential consequences,” he said.

The rescue group based on Metro Vancouver's North Shore is on track to have another record-breaking season.

In March North Shore Rescue had already responded to 46 calls, a number typically reached in June. So, ahead of the May long weekend, the SAR team in partnership with the North Vancouver School District released the interactive video as a learning tool for outdoor enthusiasts.

“You actually kind of get an opportunity to make mistakes and not actually suffer the consequences and learn from that,” said Mark Pearmain, superintendent of the school district.

“We just looked at this and said, 'This is where we live.' It’s a total natural fit, let’s work together with North Shore Rescue and really try and increase their platform by using our platform of communication to get it out to our families.”

He said a link to the video, along with a letter, will be going out to all 16,000 families who are part of the school district.

“The goal with North Shore Rescue is to make sure we get it out now, as we head into the May long weekend and we also get into the summer months,’ said Permain.

Based on the viewer's choices as they go through the video, the friend may twist her ankle, or fall down an embankment and break her leg. What happens next is up to the viewer.

“Another key (factor in the video) is your cellphone. They go to take a picture in the beginning or video of each other and their cellphone batteries are both very low so, again, a common issue that we see,” said Danks.

Another decision to make is whether to go get help or stay with their injured hiking buddy. These are decisions that will change the result at the end of the video depending on what the viewer chooses.

Over the years there have been countless lives lost in B.C.’s backcountry, and in some situations, a simple decision can mean life or death.

Danks is hoping the video may prevent future deaths by making sure viewers know exactly which choice to make if they find themselves in that situation, from start to finish.

“We’re really hoping it’s going to have an impact,” he said. “With COVID(-19) restrictions in place we can’t have that face to face interaction, so this is really just to get the ball rolling.”

The team is hoping other school districts will pick up the link and teach students about safety in the backcountry.

Pearmain told CTV News he hopes to have Danks in the classrooms come fall, something that’s not been possible throughout the pandemic.

“If we teach kids now it’s going to save kids down the road in terms of maybe getting lost or having some challenges,” he said.

Danks told CTV News there are plans underway to create another interactive video like this one for the winter. But for now, he wants those planning to head out over the long weekend weekend to think of the time of year, and plan accordingly.

“We’re in the shoulder season here; everyone’s wearing shorts and T-shirts in the city, but people need to know there are still avalanche conditions in the mountains. There’s still a lot of snow up there,” he said. “You can be up in the mountains and it’ll be nice and warm today, but as soon as the sun goes down, it’s going to get quite cold up there, it can get icy, so make sure you’re prepared for that.”