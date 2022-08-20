Thinking Rock Community Arts opens new space

A group of artists based in Thessalon are celebrating the grand opening of its new space. ‘Thinking Rock Community Arts’ officially opened their doors to the public, allowing community members to tour the facility. The space comes as a result of a $50,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

“We’re a group of artists, cultural workers and community members who come together around local stories and try to find ways to tell them artfully through multidisciplinary artistic practice,” Miranda Bouchard, the group’s artistic director, said.

“We’re here today because we’ve secured this new, larger programming space where we hope to be able to host programming and workshops for the public.”

Krista McCracken, a member of the board of directors, says Thinking Rock had been offering its programs and workshops at various spots throughout the town.

“Thinking Rock has been doing really important community-engaged work for a number of years, but it’s often been in library spaces and community hall spaces,” she said.

“But to actually have a space to call home, where they can host people, I think is so important.”

Thinking Rock describes itself as a diverse, inclusive space where people of all ages can explore their artistic sides and learn from other artists.

“Just letting people drop in, and having that open, welcoming space, Thinking Rock is really known for that kindness and open door policy, as well as just kind of creating that community warmth,” McCracken said.

“And I think having a space to do that is going to really leverage that further within the community.”

Thinking Rock encompasses artists from Serpent River First Nation to Sault Ste. Marie. Because its programs are free, Thinking Rock relies on donations from the public, as well as corporate sponsors.

Information on that can be found on their website.