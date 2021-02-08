It’s Winter Pride week in the capital.

The third annual WinterPride festival runs from Feb. 8 to 12 and all events will take place online.

Anyone is able to join in and stream events from their home.

"Winter Pride may not be in person, but it’s something that we want ensure that folks feel that they are still part of," says Pride Executive Director Osmel Guerra Maynes. "It’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of takeaway, and it’s just revving up for Pride 2021."

He says that the variety of programming this week will be entertaining and informative.

"We want to celebrate, we want to connect, we want to educate, and we want to make sure that folks are having a great time."

Monday night’s event is called "Our Voices: Anti-Black Racism - A Conversation from a Black Queer Perspective," which Maynes will be moderating.

On Tuesday, Google Canada is taking part in an event called "Grow your Business with Google." According to the Capital Pride website, the digital skills workshop "aims to support queer individuals, brands, and small businesses to build the necessary digital skills to succeed an increasingly digital landscape."

Maynes says that this week will have something for everyone, including an event for the entire family on Tuesday called "The Drag Family Hour."

Another highlight is an appearance from Bob The Drag Queen, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 and Emmy nominated for her role on the HBO hit series ‘We’re Here.’ That event is Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Maynes is hopeful everyone will take something away from the week.

"Just the idea of togetherness, the idea of educating themselves of things that they never heard and also entertainment," he said, "seeing our queer talents and seeing our queer speakers continuously do the work that they do, even during a pandemic, to ensure that folks within our community have that right and have that voice to say what they need to."