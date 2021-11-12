Third arrest made in Calgary murder at northeast apartment complex
Calgary police have arrested a woman and charged her with second-degree murder related to the death of a man at an apartment complex in Rundle in June.
Two other men are already facing charges of first-degree murder.
Police were called to the 2600 block of 38th Street N.E. on June 25, where they found Blake Louis Walker fatally wounded in a parking lot.
"This investigation has required us to collect evidence through the course of many months in order to find those responsible" says Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the homicide unit.
"While our homicide unit has seen a heavy case load as of late, we continue to ensure each investigation is given the priority they so rightly deserve."
Maryann Smith, 21, of Calgary, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and she made a first appearance in court on Friday.
Austen Cole Jamieson, 27, and Sajid Courtland Holloway, 29, have previously been charged with one count each of first-degree murder.
-
Orillia hockey tourney welcomes 60 teams from across OntarioA massive hockey tournament is expected to bring roughly 1,000 visitors to Simcoe County this weekend despite rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Toronto cop facing bribery charge in connection with 2018 incidentToronto police say a member of the force’s Organized Crime Enforcement Unit is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident where confidential police information was allegedly sold to a suspect in a drug investigation.
-
Britney freed: Judge ends Spears' conservatorshipBritney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
-
OPP investigating serious crash on Highway 6 near GuelphProvincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 6 near Guelph on Friday evening.
-
Canada's top doctor says cooler weather, easing restrictions creating 'turbulence'Cooler weather and easing restrictions are contributing to a rise in COVID-19 infections in some parts of Canada, Canada’s top health official says.
-
Kensington merchants kick off holiday shopping season with food drive for veteransKensington merchants launched the holiday shopping with a food drive Friday to collect contributions for the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary.
-
Parents urged to 'do your research' before travelling with unvaccinated kids, could impact schoolingWith the Canada—United States border being open again, families may look at taking a well-deserved trip down south, but the Winnipeg South Division (WSD) is reminding people about some of the federal rules when returning home from international trips.
-
Check these off your Christmas List: Upcoming holiday events in Waterloo RegionWhile it may not be a winter wonderland just yet, there are plenty of upcoming events In Waterloo Region to get you in the holiday spirit.
-
Missing teen might be in Winnipeg: RCMPA 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys who was reported missing earlier this week may be in Winnipeg, RCMP said on Friday.