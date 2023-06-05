Third arrest made in downtown beating: WPS
Windsor police have arrested a third suspect in connection to a violent assault downtown last week after he turned himself into police.
The Major Crime Unit launched an investigation after a victim was severely beaten when a fight broke out Saturday, May 27 just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Pelissier Street and University Avenue.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Demarcus Parker, who had a warrant out for his arrest since Wednesday, turned himself in at the Windsor Police Service headquarters.
Investigators say they have since arrested three of the five suspects in connection to the incident. Two unidentified people are still outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
