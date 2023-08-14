Third arrested following West End homicide: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month.
Nehemiah Jarren Fehr, 22, was arrested on Aug. 10 and has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of George Demos, 50, on Aug. 5.
Demos was found suffering from stab wounds in a back alley in the 200 block of Furby Street. He died from his injuries in hospital. His death was the 20th homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.
Police previously charged 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Gladue and a 17-year-old male with second-degree murder in Demos’ death.
Investigators say they don’t anticipate any more arrests.
All three remain in custody and charges have not been proven in court.
During the investigation, police said approximately two hours before the murder on Aug. 5, one of the suspects was involved in a confrontation with a group of seven people (two men and five women) at a fast-food drive-through on Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Anyone with information or video footage related to the altercation or homicide is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.
-
'A very, very difficult time': Endoscopy procedures paused at Halifax hospital due to sterilization issueA technical issue at the venerable Victoria General Hospital in Halifax has led to hundreds of delays and rescheduling of endoscopy procedures, and there's no word when the situation might be resolved.
-
Province, teachers say they want a deal as strike fears growAs the school year draws near, the possibility of a strike by teachers and support staff is growing as they face starting the new term without a contract for the second year in a row.
-
Sudbury man says bricks were thrown through his windows after Instagram threatTwo picture windows are boarded up on a home on a quiet residential street in Val Caron. Justin Steinmann said two bricks were thrown through the window at 3:30 a.m. last Friday after his family received online threats.
-
Chatham-Kent councillor's pay suspendedThe Chatham-Kent councillor for Ward 4 received the maximum penalty after the municipality's Integrity Commissioner found Rhonda Jubenville had had breached the Code of Conduct.
-
GRCA, County of Wellington among those named in lawsuit over fatal collisionThe family of a Kitchener man killed in an alleged impaired driving collision in 2021 has filed a lawsuit against several organizations, including the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) claiming it failed to post adequate signage with respect to alcohol and cannabis consumption.
-
Electricity use surges to record-breaking high amid B.C. heat waveAs temperatures across much of B.C. soared Monday, so did demand for electricity as people cranked their fans and AC units to try and beat the heat.
-
Salvation Army in need of donations for Thrift StoresThe rising cost of living has resulted in a surprising challenge for thrift stores. They are finding themselves in a dilemma due to insufficient donations, leaving them short of items to offer.
-
Man in custody after multiple people bear sprayed in Toronto's Kensington MarketA man has been arrested after police say he bear sprayed a number of people on the street and inside of a restaurant in Toronto’s Kensington Market.
-
Ontario MPP permanently removed from party after misconduct allegations substantiatedAn Ontario MPP has permanently been removed from the NDP caucus after an independent investigation found that allegations of workplace misconduct levied against him earlier this year were substantiated.