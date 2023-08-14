Third arrested in West End stabbing death: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month.
Nehemiah Jarren Fehr, 22, was arrested on Aug. 10 and has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of George Demos, 50, on Aug. 5.
Demos was found suffering from stab wounds in a back alley in the 200 block of Furby Street. He died from his injuries in hospital. His death was the 20th homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.
Police previously charged 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Gladue and a 17-year-old male with second-degree murder in Demos’ death.
Investigators say they don’t anticipate any more arrests.
All three remain in custody and charges have not been proven in court.
During the investigation, police said approximately two hours before the murder on Aug. 5, one of the suspects was involved in a confrontation with a group of seven people (two men and five women) at a fast-food drive-through on Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Anyone with information or video footage related to the altercation or homicide is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.
-
Transit advocacy group proposes 'bus or bust' campaign to increase ridershipAfter a few down years during the COVID-19 pandemic, transit ridership in Windsor is back and surpassing pre-pandemic volumes.
-
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woesWildfire crews battling several major blazes around British Columbia had a busy but not overwhelming weekend, although the BC Wildfire Service says challenging conditions could arrive within days as heat and powerful winds settle over the southern half of the province.
-
Bruce Power pride on 20-year blackout anniversaryThe 2003 blackout, North America’s largest, knocked power out to over 50 million people.
-
Manitoba minister attacks NDP and union in video about liquor stores strikeManitoba's minister responsible for the province's liquor and lotteries corporation says people who are upset they can't buy alcohol due to a strike by staff at Crown-owned liquor stores should blame "the NDP and their union friends."
-
Altercation at Timmins safe injection siteThe Timmins Police Service has confirmed an ‘assaultive altercation’ occurred at Safe Health Site Timmins on Saturday.
-
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in CanadaA new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
-
Several fraud complaints reported about door-to-door sales: CKPSChatham-Kent police are warning the public after receiving several fraud complaints about paving and other construction companies conducting door-to-door sales, entering into contracts, and then not honouring the contracts.
-
41-year-old man charged, stolen property recovered in traffic stop: RCMPA 41-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle stop let to the recovery of stolen property.
-
Barrie mayor, PIE Pizza team up to help students in needThe Mayor of Barrie and a local pizza restaurant chain are partnering to help underprivileged children get school supplies.