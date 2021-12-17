Third bail attempt for man accused of Sudbury murder
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Molly Frommer
The man charged in the Renee Sweeney murder case in Sudbury is seeking bail for the third time.
A Sudbury judge will decide next month if Robert Steven Wright, the man accused of Sweeney's gruesome 1998 murder, should be released on bail.
Justice Boucher heard arguments throughout the day Friday as to why Wright should be let out of jail.
Wright has been in jail since his arrest in December 2018 and has already been denied bail twice since then.
The murder trial by jury is tentatively scheduled to begin next September.
Boucher is expected to release his decision on the latest bail request on Jan. 17.
