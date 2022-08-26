Third case of monkeypox reported in Guelph

A third case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health told CTV News on Friday the case had been found on Aug. 25.

A spokesperson for public health said the case was found in a man in his 30s.

To date, there have been five cases of monkeypox reported by WDG Public Health.

Three cases have been in the City of Guelph, while two cases have been linked to individuals in Wellington County.

The first case reported by the health unit was on June 17 in a Guelph man in his 20s.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is reporting 582 total cases of the virus in Ontario, and 1,228 across Canada. Eight provinces and one territory are reporting at least one case of monkeypox.