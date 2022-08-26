iHeartRadio

Third case of monkeypox reported in Guelph

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHOâ€™s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)

A third case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health told CTV News on Friday the case had been found on Aug. 25.

A spokesperson for public health said the case was found in a man in his 30s.

To date, there have been five cases of monkeypox reported by WDG Public Health.

Three cases have been in the City of Guelph, while two cases have been linked to individuals in Wellington County.

The first case reported by the health unit was on June 17 in a Guelph man in his 20s.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is reporting 582 total cases of the virus in Ontario, and 1,228 across Canada. Eight provinces and one territory are reporting at least one case of monkeypox.

