Third confirmed death from COVID-19 in Timiskaming

A third person in its coverage area has died of COVID-19, the Timiskaming Health Unit announced Friday.

"The individual, a woman in her 70s, passed away from complications of her COVID-19 infection," the health unit said in a news release.

"Out of respect for the family of the deceased, no further details will be provided."

“This is a tragic reminder of how deadly COVID-19 can be, and we mourn the member of our community who has passed,” Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said in the release.

“On behalf of THU, I would like to extend my condolences to her family and friends.”

For more information on COVID-19, please go to the health unit's COVID-19 webpage or visit the Ontario website.