Algoma Public Health has confirmed another COVID-related death on Monday, the district's third in less than a month.

"This loss of life affects all of us deeply," said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Algoma's medical officer of health. "On behalf of Algoma Public Health, we offer our most sincere condolences to this person’s loved ones."

Algoma's first COVID-related death happened on Jan. 18 and the second happened exactly a week after.

Since Christmas Eve, the number of positive cases has tripled, adding 128 new cases. In the same period, 112 cases have been resolved, including the three fatalities.

There have been a total of 193 COVID-19 infections in the Algoma District since the pandemic began and 174 of those have been resolved.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, there are 19 active infections in the area, including one person in hospital.

At midnight, Ontario's stay-at-home orders will be lifted for all of the health units in the north, except for North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. Each area is entering an alert level under the province's revised COVID-19 Response Framework.

The Algoma will reopen under the Yellow - Protect level and will remain at that stage for at least two weeks.