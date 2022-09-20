Third coyote 'eliminated' in Burlington following seven recent unprovoked attacks

A third coyote has been killed following a series of recent unprovoked attacks against humans in south central Burlington.

In a news release, the City of Burlington said it "eliminated" the “aggressive” animal on Tuesday morning “with the expertise of a certified wildlife control professional.” Halton police were also on hand “to ensure public safety and were ready to assist, if needed,” the city said.

The coyote in question was described as small and sandy-coloured, the same characteristics as the one being sought in the most recent two attacks on people on Sept. 10 and 17.

“We believe we have eliminated the immediate threat to public safety from this family of coyotes responsible for the recent attacks. We know that will be a measure of relief to the community,” said Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, noting city staff would continue to patrol the area.

“We also continue to stress that the reason this group of coyotes became aggressive is because they had lost their fear of humans due to being fed – intentionally or unintentionally. Please ensure proper disposal of food waste. Intentional feeding, in particular, of any wildlife must stop for us to be able ensure the safety of our community.”

In the last several weeks, seven people in Burlington have fallen victim to unprovoked coyote attacks. The victims range in age from toddlers to seniors. The most recent attack happened on Saturday at a home on Lakeshore Road near Tuck Creek.

Late last month, a coyote believed to be responsible for three unprovoked attacks against humans in Burlington was put down. A second coyote was euthanized earlier this week.

The City of Burlington, which had even offered whistles to residents to scare away coyotes, recently activated a "crisis management team" after an elderly woman was bitten while sitting in chair outside her retirement home on Sept. 10. That incident was the sixth reported coyote attack since late August. Days later, city council approved several coyote management recommendations.

Back in 2015, Burlington City Council approved a Coyote Response Strategy, which has guidelines on preventing and managing conflicts with coyotes, especially when a person is attacked by one.

These recent incidents, which also caused city staff to monitor and enforce bylaws in areas in south central Burlington where several neglected properties are located and could be an ideal place for the aggressive coyotes to den, are the first reported coyote attacks on humans in that city.

Anyone who is attacked by a coyote is advised to seek immediate medical attention and report the incident to Halton Region Health Department and Burlington Animal Services at animalservices@burlington.ca or 905-335-3030.

People should note that coyotes are native to North America and live in both rural and urban settings, which are especially attractive to them as mice, rats, and garbage are readily found in residential areas.

Hand or ground feeding wildlife on private or public property is prohibited under the City of Burlington’s Lot Maintenance Bylaw and could be subject to a $300 fine.

Concerns about people feeding wildlife can be reported to Animal Control. The service can also assist residents by doing an audit of resident’s yard for coyote attractants.



-with files from The Canadian Press