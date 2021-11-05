Third death at Sudbury's Memorial Park

Sudbury police are investigating another sudden death at a homeless encampment downtown, the third in just over a month.

Paramedics called the police around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 3 after responding to an emergency at Memorial Park, located across from the Greater Sudbury Police Service headquarters.

"Paramedics had transported a 22-year-old man while providing life-saving measures, however, the man was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the hospital," Kaitlyn Dunn, a police spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

"As this is a sudden death investigation, we are working in collaboration with the coroner’s office."

The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but no foul play is suspected, she said.

The two other sudden deaths happened on Oct. 2 and 20 and involved men ages 28 and 32 years old. Neither of those deaths was considered suspicious and the cause of death, in either case, has not been released.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the park on Oct. 12 and has grown to more than 20 cases.

Due to health and safety concerns, the annual public Remembrance Day ceremony at the park has been cancelled with two local legions opting to hold private ceremonies at their branches.