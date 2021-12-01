Third dose COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics at Masonville Mall
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is trying to making it more convenient for people to get their next dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We ran right over... we thought why not?” said George and Sydney Sinker.
The pair were at Masonville Mall on Wednesday when they came across the health unit’s pop-up clinic.
In an effort to get more people vaccinated, the health unit wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to roll up their sleeves.
Despite the city’s high vaccination rate, dozens lined up to get their booster shot.
Nancy Graham was relieved to hear of the pop up after having a difficult time getting a third dose appointment.
“We had gone to both Shoppers Drug Marts and they were limited vaccinations so they said come over to Masonville,” she said.
Graham stood in line but said it was worth the wait.
After Wednesday, people in the area still have the chance to get their next shot at Masonville where the pop-up vaccine clinic will run Wednesday to Friday until Dec. 31.
