Third drive-thru break-in in Chatham, Ont. this month

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a safe was stolen from a local business when someone smashed in the drive-thru window to get inside.

Police say an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the Mr. Sub restaurant on Richmond Street in Chatham sometime overnight on Friday,

The suspects smashed in the window to get inside and steal the safe.

Police say the safe contained around $6,000 to $11,000 in cash and property.

This is the third such instance in Chatham this past month where thieves gained entry to a business through the drive-thru.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Const. Kai Kraft at kaik@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).