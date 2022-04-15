Third Easter weekend in a pandemic: What is public health advice this time?

This weekend marks the third Easter in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is issuing advice and expressing concern for the holiday.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says he wants residents to enjoy the holidays, but remain vigilant with following public health measures.

"When one makes a decision about what activities to participate in during the long weekend or the holiday period, I think it's reasonable to consider the risk to the individual and the risk to the community,” he said. “Stated in another way, how do you minimize the chance of getting sick personally and how do you minimize the chances of giving COVID to someone else."

WECHU issued these tips for this Easter weekend:

Celebrate in a way that meets your needs for connection and self-care.

Do not attend or host gatherings if you are sick, or if you just finished a five-day isolation.

Consider your personal risk for health complications from COVID when making plans.

During the media briefing on Thursday, Nesathurai said the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated.

"If you're vaccinated, you are much less likely to hospitalized or die from COVID. Perhaps half the people in the district are up to date on their vaccines or have had three doses if that's considered an index, so we have opportunities to improve vaccination rates especially for those who don't have any vaccines," said Nesathurai.

He said it is safer to gather with others who are fully vaccinated.

