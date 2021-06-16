Third GTA man charged in connection with deadly Wasaga Beach stabbing

Ontario Provincial Police have now charged a new suspect with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in Wasaga Beach on Sunday, and downgraded charges against two other men, all from the GTA.

Huronia West OPP issued a release Wednesday, stating it charged 25-year-old Micha Duran of Brampton with second-degree murder in the death of Mustafa Khaleel.

According to police, Khaleel, 23, was found dead on Beach Area 1 with stab wounds. OPP Detective Inspector Martin Graham said there was no evidence the victim knew his alleged killer but said the violence wasn't random.

"It seems to have occurred between two groups of people that happened to be on the beach late on the evening of Saturday into Sunday," Graham explained.

Roughly 30 people were on the beach at the time, but police said it's unclear how many were involved in the deadly altercation.

Police said two other people were injured in the fight. They were treated and released from the hospital.

Police also said the murder charges against a 21-year-old Etobicoke man and a 25-year-old Brampton man had been withdrawn. The OPP said each is now charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Both were released from police custody following a court appearance.

Duran has been remanded into custody following his first court appearance on Wednesday.