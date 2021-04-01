Third lockdown expected in Windsor-Essex as part of province-wide restrictions

Windsor-Essex is expected to be part of a province-wide lockdown for the next month.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the government will shut down the province for at least a month in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.

Sources have confirmed with CTV News Toronto that the province will implement an “emergency brake” starting on April 3 that will force some non-essential services to close, including in-person dining, personal care services and gyms.

Essential stores will remain open at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail, including shopping malls, can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

The medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Thursday he hasn’t been part of any of the provincial conversations about restrictions.

Windsor is currently in the red zone, the fourth tier of the five-level framework.

“It may be a difficult one for the province to make with how far they want to go ahead with the lockdown,” says Ahmed.

Windsor-Essex has been doing better than the provincial average for some of the indicators.

The per cent positivity of COVID-19 tests in Windsor-Essex increased to 3.6 per cent for last week, compared to 2.8 per cent the previous week. The case rate decreased to 44.7/100,000 and the Ro(effective) was 0.9. This week’s stats have not yet been released.

The province confirmed 2,333 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. Daily case numbers have remained above the 2,000 mark for seven straight days.

Ontario’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 2,316, up from 1,676 one week ago.

Ford is expected to make the announcement at a news conference in Toronto at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. CTVNewsWindsor.ca will livestream the news conference.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.