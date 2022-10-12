Third man arrested for attempted murder in Moosonee

A 29-year-old northern Ontario man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.

On Monday, police identified Cody Linklater as a third suspect in a serious assault that happened in Moosonee last week. He was arrested the next day, OPP said.

Two others, a 14-year-old and a 21-year-old, were arrested and charged with attempted murder Sunday.

The attack at a home on Bay Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Oct. 6 sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it was an isolated incident and investigators said there is no threat to public safety.

Linklater is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court via video in Timmins on Wednesday.

"The investigation is ongoing by the OPP's James Bay crime unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. Assistance was provided by the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP emergency response team, OPP canine unit, OPP crisis negotiator, an OPP critical incident commander and OPP aviation services," police said.

"If anyone has any information that may assist in this investigation, they should contact the Moosonee OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477."

None of the allegations has been proven in court.