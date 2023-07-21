Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing

A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.

Police responded to the shooting at a home on Louis Street around 10 p.m. on June 25.

Officers found 26-year-old Jacob Wright inside the home with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The next day, investigators and a police tactical team arrested 29-year-old Brandon Patrick LeBlanc in Saint John, N.B.

Police have said he was also wanted for being unlawfully at large.

LeBlanc was charged with first-degree murder in Moncton provincial court on June 27 and was remanded into custody.

On July 5, a 41-year-old man from Saint John was also arrested.

Adam Robichaud appeared in Moncton provincial court the next day and was charged with first-degree murder. He was also remanded into custody.

On Wednesday, a third man was arrested at a correctional facility in Renous as part of the investigation.

Police say 31-year-old Kyle Smith-Kingsley of Saint John was on parole for unrelated matters at the time of Wright’s killing.

Smith-Kingsley was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Friday morning.

Police say they do not anticipate any other arrests in the case.

