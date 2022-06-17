Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting

A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.

Police say they arrested 23-year-old Jerek John England in Moncton on Thursday.

England appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday and was charged with first-degree murder in Leger’s death.

He is the third person to be charged in the case.

Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, 18, and Hunter Nash England, 20, both of the Moncton area, have also each been charged with first-degree murder.

The charges come after the RCMP responded to a report of shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane the morning of April 25.

Police found Leger, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, at the scene. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Philips on an unrelated matter on June 9 and, during their investigation, learned he had allegedly been involved in Leger’s death. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

Hunter Nash England was arrested in the Elgin, N.B., area on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday.

All three men remain in custody and are due back in Moncton provincial court on June 27 at 11 a.m.

The RCMP say the investigation into Leger’s death is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.