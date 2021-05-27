Third man charged with murder in Ermineskin stabbing: RCMP

A third man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed to death on Ermineskin Cree Nation in April.

The 51-year-old victim, Ermineskin resident Albert Dean Wildcat, died in hospital on April 15, four days after the attack.

Police originally charged Leon Clark Ermineskin and Justin James Larocque with multiple offences, including aggravated assault. They were being kept in custody until court.

However, the case was passed on to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit when Wildcat died, and the pair were charged with second-degree murder on April 22.

Ermineskin, 25, and Larocque, 33, are due in Wetaskiwin provincial court on April 27.

On Thursday, RCMP charged Kris Tyrell Rain, 23, with second-degree murder in connection with the incident. Rain will remain in police custody until his court appearance in Wetaskiwin on June 1.