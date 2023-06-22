Third MRI machine up and running at Windsor Regional Hospital

For some, waiting on an MRI could take five months or longer — now with a third machine up and running at Windsor Regional Hospital thousands of additional scans will be added each year.

According to a news release from WRH, a third MRI machine is about to ramp up to full capacity which will bring the annual number of scans from just over 22,000 to 33,000.

“Adding a third scanner will help to ensure patients have more timely access to MRI scans,” director of diagnostic imaging, nuclear medicine, cardiopulmonary and EEG, Colleen Nelson, said. “This will lead to quicker diagnosis for patients who have health concerns.”

The provincial government announced funding for 27 new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines across Ontario in December 2022, including one at WRH’s Ouellette Campus. Following staff training in recent weeks, the hospital has ramped up use of the new machine and as a result, WRH Will have three machine running at full capacity by the end of the month.

“We want to thank the Ontario government for awarding Windsor Regional Hospital the operating funds for a 3rd MRI,” stated David Musyj, President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

Hospital officials say the addition of a third machine will largely help address waits for non-urgent Priority 4 patients on the hospital’s wait list for an MRI. There are about 5,400 Priority 4 patients with less severe ailments waiting for a scan, often involving chronic but non-critical ailments such as sore knees and shoulders.

According to WRH, the average wait time across the province for a Priority 4 patient to get an MRI was 73 days, but at WRH Priority 4 patients waited an average of 157-163. However, Priority 3 patients wait only 10-17 days as compared to a provincial average of 26. With Priority 2 patients having no wait time locally as compared to 3 days provincially.

When all three MRI machines are running at full capacity later this month, scans will be available to patients 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you need to reschedule your MRI or any diagnostic imaging appointment you can call MRI at 519-254-5577 ex. 52863 7-days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.