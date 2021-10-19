Third Ottawa man arrested and charged in online dating scam
Ottawa police say a man who was wanted in connection with a reported online dating scam has now been arrested.
Police announced charges against two men last week, alleging that they would lure people to locations in the west end with promises of meeting women, only to demand money when their alleged victims arrived.
"When the victims go to the agreed location, they are met by suspects who intimidate and threaten them to provide money or be exposed publicly on the pretext that they were communicating with an underage girl," police said.
In the announcement last week, police said they were looking for Guled Jinje, 24, of Ottawa, who was wanted for robbery, kidnapping, extortion and harassment by means of repeated telecommunications.
Police said Tuesday Jinje had been arrested and formally charged.
Investigators said last week that they believe there may be more victims and are asking that anyone who is the victim of this scam to contact police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.
-
'Decisive victory': Iveson welcomes Sohi as Edmonton's new mayorIveson said he was “thrilled with the results,” calling Sohi’s win “a decisive victory" and thanked them for rejecting "the politics of fear, and anger and division."
-
Next-generation U.S. warship spotted near NanaimoThe USS Michael Monsoor, which is one of three new Zumwalt-class destroyers for the US Navy, was spotted in the Georgia Strait just north of Nanaimo on Monday afternoon.
-
Holder follows through on plan to file complaint with integrity commissionerLondon, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder has followed through on his statement that he would be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of council.
-
'It's saving my life': Liver Health Clinic opens at Cambridge Memorial HospitalA new Liver Health Clinic has opened at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.
-
Offshore oil and gas regulator lays charges against Cenovus Energy for 2018 spill off NewfoundlandCanada's offshore oil and gas regulator has laid three charges against a Cenovus Energy Inc. subsidiary stemming from a huge oil spill off the coast of Newfoundland in 2018.
-
Man robs woman at knifepoint; stolen car ends up in rollover on Manitoba highwayOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP arrested a man for an armed robbery on Friday after the stolen car ended up in a rollover on a Manitoba highway.
-
Sask.'s top doctor target of threatening emailThe Saskatchewan government has confirmed Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was the target of a threatening email sent earlier this month.
-
Traffic changes coming to Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith, B.C.The province is notifying drivers of upcoming traffic changes on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith, B.C.
-
TikTok challenges causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police sayMonthly 'challenges' being posted on TikTok are causing problems in Timmins, Ont., police said Tuesday.