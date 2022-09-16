Third Ottawa police officer resigns after charges in tow-truck kickback scheme stayed
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
An Ottawa police officer who had charges stayed relating to an alleged tow-truck kickback scheme has now resigned from the service.
The Ottawa Police Service says Const. Hussein Assaad resigned on Aug. 29. No other details were released.
All three police officer who were charged in the investigation have now resigned from the force.
In April 2020, the RCMP charged Assaad and fellow officers Kevin Putinski and Andrew Chronopoulos following an investigation into an alleged plot to tip off some local tow-truck drivers to collision scenes in exchange for a fee. Three civilians were also charged in the investigation.
In March, all but one of the charges were stayed or withdrawn.
-
Charges laid in series of GTA jewellery store robberiesA 24-year-old man has been charged and four others are being sought in connection with a series of jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to QueenThousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.