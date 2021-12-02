Third-party websites selling road test appointments amid ongoing backlog

The backlog at DriveTest centres across Ontario caused by COVID-19 is creating headaches for people trying to book road tests and now, some people are turning to third party websites to book an appointment as soon as possible.

"Since it reopened, it's been too busy — I can't get an appointment anywhere," Yogish Kumar, who finally secured a road test for his ‘G’ license after waiting four months, told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, approximately 421,827 drive tests have been cancelled since March 2020 due to ongoing restrictions.

On social media platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Instagram and Kijiji, numerous postings can be found guaranteeing to help book an appointment as soon as possible for a small fee.

In order to book the appointment, sellers request a driver's license and a location with fees ranging anywhere from $30 to $70.

Defence and traffic lawyer Joshua Halpern says the practice is legal, much like reselling concert or sporting events tickets, as long as conditions are met.

"First, you're using the identity of a real person to book the test. Second, you have permission of that person [and] third, you actually deliver on your promise," said Halpern.

"If you're not actually transferring the test to the person, once you take the money, you can be charged criminally with fraud under $5,000."

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is aware of the third-party service, but cautions against it, noting Drivetest.ca is the only official window for booking a road test.

"The Ministry of Transportation and DriveTest.ca are not responsible for road test appointments booked through third-party websites and cannot guarantee that those appointments will be honoured," spokesperson Lee Alderson said.

The MTO adds that the DriveTest website informs customers that there is no additional fee when scheduling a road test directly with them.

"DriveTest is not affiliated with other road test scheduling websites."

Since testing centres re-opened in the summer, the Ontario Safety League has been warning of scams where third-party sellers require the fee upfront, either by credit card or e-transfer, but do not book the appointment.

"People are using other driver’s licenses, jamming the system, then cancel those tests to rebook a test to a person they sold it to," Patterson said, adding that the Ontario Safety League has fielded several complaints.

"You can be given a fraudulent test package and then show up on the day and there is no test there and you're not in the system,” he said.

Patterson recommends reporting a drive test found on a third-party site to the MTO or Crimestoppers.

The MTO says a number of IT enhancements have been implemented to DriveTest.ca to help curb “bots” from accessing road test appointments, such as adding time limits on completing bookings and eliminating the ability to switch appointments between users.

Other measures include blocking IP addresses, blocking booking privileges for driver’s licences that are linked to “bot” calls and implementing a “no switch” policy.