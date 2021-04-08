Third person arrested in connection to $10K clothing theft in Guelph

An Orangeville man is the third person to be arrested in connection to over $10,000 worth of clothing that was stolen from a Guelph business.

Police say the clothing was stolen during a break and enter of a business on Stone Road West on Mar. 20.

Video surveillance reportedly showed a male taking a taxi to the scene from his downtown apartment building and then bringing the stolen property back inside.

Police executed a search warrant at the unit, recovered roughly $1,200 of stolen clothing, and arrested two Guelph males.

A warrant was later taken out on an Orangeville man when he was reportedly found responsible for the break and enter.

On Wednesday morning, OPP called Guelph police to tell them the man was in custody in Fergus.

A 33-year-old Orangeville man has been charged with breaking and entering, theft over $5,000, and trafficking stolen property. He’s scheduled to appear in a Guelph court near the end of July.