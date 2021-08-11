Third person arrested in connection with shooting at Dakota Community Centre

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a third suspect in connection with a shooting at the Dakota Community Centre.

Police were called the incident around 1:30 a.m. on July 30 after a 19-year-old man was shot.

At the time, officers arrested two male youths, who face charges including aggravated assault.

Winnipeg police then asked the public for help in finding Carlin Dare, 18, who was subject to an arrest warrant in relation to the incident.

Officers arrested Dare on Aug. 10. Charges against Dare and the two youths have not been proven in court.