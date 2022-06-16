Third person arrested in slew of gunpoint carjacking robberies in Toronto

A third person has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a slew of carjackings and robberies by gunpoint in Toronto and Durham region.

According to police, an investigation dubbed “Project ZigZag” began after 10 carjacking robberies and a retail robbery took place between May 15 and May 26.

During the carjackings, a male suspect armed with a handgun would approach a victim and demand their car keys, police said. At least one other male suspect would wait in a getaway vehicle.

Police say that five of the incidents resulted in vehicles being stolen. No one was physically injured.

In a related incident, a male suspect entered an establishment while pointing a handgun and demanded employees hand over cash and fireworks.

The employees were forced at gunpoint to load the fireworks into a getaway car, police say, before the suspects fled the scene.

Earlier this month, police said that a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and were facing a combined 100 charges in connection with the investigation.

In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said that a third suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect, police say, was originally arrested in Barrie following a carjacking robbery on June 7 in which a victim was shot.

Police in Toronto later identified them as a suspect in Project ZigZag.

Toronto resident Michael Williams, 18, has been charged with 55 offences, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The charges have not been proven in court.