Third person charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.

Cody Alexander Russell, 29, was arrested in New Brunswick and is facing charges of accessory to murder and indignity to human remains, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Officers responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or on Nov. 22, 2023.

Police said Leroy disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.

Human remains were found two days later in Big Bras D’Or by an RCMP police dog team.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide and the remains were confirmed to be Leroy’s.

On Nov. 30, 2023, Carolyn Ann Dermody of North Sydney, N.S., was arrested in Halifax and charged with murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the case.

Police said at that time they were also searching for a second suspect.

Kevin Forrest Jr., of Big Bras D’Or, N.S., was arrested at a home in Sydney Mines on Dec. 1.

At the time, police said Leroy’s death was not a random incident.

Russell was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natalie Lombard.