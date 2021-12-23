Third person charged in fight near Kitchener high school
Police have charged a third person in connection to a fight near a Kitchener high school earlier this month.
Officers responded to a large fight near Eastwood Collegiate Institute on Dec. 2.
A 17-year-old turned themselves into police on Wednesday, officials said in a media release. The teen was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
A 20-year-old and another 17-year-old were already charged in relation to the incident.
Students previously told CTV News that belts, pieces of wood and furniture legs were used in the altercation.
Witnesses also said upwards of 20 people were involved in the fight, with another 30 watching.
One male youth was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said additional charges are anticipated.
