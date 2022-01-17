Third person charged in Hagersville fatal hit-and-run; OPP still looking for driver

The OPP have arrested and charged a Waterford woman in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last April that killed 23-year-old Alex Dalton.

In a release Monday morning, police said they have charged 30-year-old Felicia Kick with accessory after the fact, and public mischief. Two other people from Oshweken were previously charged and are facing similar charges.

But, investigators are still looking for the driver.

At the time of the incident, police said a motorcyclist was struck from behind by an SUV, causing the motorcyclist to be launched off and hit by a passing pick-up truck.

The SUV was described as a 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe. It was discovered shortly after, but the OPP say the driver remains at large.

“Another human was able to leave him on the side of the road. I struggle with that,” said Andrea King, Dalton’s mother. “And to have that accountability and justice or karma or whatever you want to call it. It’s really important."

The 23-year-old was supposed to turn 24 this month.

“We’re going to have birthday cake for him. His sister is coming home for the weekend. She lives in Toronto so she’s going to be around. His friends are going to kind of have an in and out, open house kind of fire,” said King.

His mother is no stranger to loss.

“I have I lost my older brother just a year and a half ago and my father three years ago. So grief unfortunately is still raw and recent,” said King.

King said what keeps her going is hope that they’re one step closer to closure.

“Some days it’s a slow slither in fact. Other days I feel like I was leaping. So it’s a good balance. The shroud of Grief is definitely diminishing,” said King.

His family and friends want Dalton to be remembered for the fun, playful and adventurous guy he always was.

“I’m so grateful that he existed. So grateful that I’m his life give her and I’ll always have this connection with him even if he now is in the spirit world,” said King.