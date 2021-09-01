iHeartRadio

Third person charged in London, Ont. stabbing

London police have taped off a blood covered pathway which leads from a housing complex parking lot to Southdale Road in Southeast London. (Brent Lale / CTV London)

A third person charged following a London, Ont. stabbing made a court appearance on Wednesday.

According to London police, a 20-year-old man was charged on Tuesday in relation to a stabbing that happened on August 29 in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive.

As CTV News previously reported, two women were also charged and a victim remains in critical condition.

