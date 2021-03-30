Third person charged related to Chatham home invasion

Chatham-Kent police say a third person has been charged after a home invasion in Chatham.

Police responded to the home invasion at an apartment on March 23.

Through investigation, police say they learned that three men forced their way into the apartment where a physical altercation involving a knife began with the homeowner.

The alleged victim, a 50-year-old Chatham man, sustained injuries that required medical attention.

Police have since arrested and charged two men responsible.

On Monday morning, the third man attended police headquarters and turned himself in.

The 18-year-old Leamington man has been charged with break and enter commit aggravated assault and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released with a future court date of April 21, 2021.