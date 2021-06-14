Third person charged with manslaughter in drug overdose death in Cochrane

Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane have charged a third person in relation to a death in Cochrane a year ago.

A 34-year-old victim died June 11, 2020, of a suspected drug overdose after being found unresponsive at a residence.

A 42-year-old from Timmins was arrested June 10 of this year and charged with manslaughter, drug trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The person charged is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 16 by way of video remand in Cochrane.

Two other people were charged in May of this year. A 26-year-old from Cochrane and a 46-year-old from Taykwa Tagamou Nation, formerly known as New Post First Nation, were charged with drug trafficking and manslaughter.

As a law enforcement organization, the OPP's role in this crisis is to investigate opioid-related incidents, with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import and traffic illegal drugs. The OPP continues to work with community partners to strategically and collaboratively address the opioid crisis at the local and provincial levels.